6,178 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Bought by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,503,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,280,000 after acquiring an additional 214,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,163,000 after purchasing an additional 43,754 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,418,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,739,000 after purchasing an additional 125,128 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,245,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,354,000 after buying an additional 143,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 1,131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,313,000 after buying an additional 1,321,320 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $126.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

