63,548 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned 0.12% of Whirlpool as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR stock traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $131.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,156. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $135.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

