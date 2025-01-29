66,305 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Orca Wealth Management LLC

Orca Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,305 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Intel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

Intel stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

