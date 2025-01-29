762 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Bought by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 40,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $279.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.61. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.94 and a fifty-two week high of $281.58.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.