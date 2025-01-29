Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 30,813 shares trading hands.
Abcourt Mines Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$34.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.
Abcourt Mines Company Profile
Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.
