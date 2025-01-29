Accordant Advisory Group Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Accordant Advisory Group Inc reduced its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF makes up 2.4% of Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Accordant Advisory Group Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URNM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 8,026.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 144,556 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.