Accordant Advisory Group Inc Sells 7,721 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Accordant Advisory Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s holdings in Cameco were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $1,538,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 255.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

