Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target Raised to $7.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.50 to $7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

