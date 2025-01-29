Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target Raised to $7.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.50 to $7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- What does consumer price index measure?
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.