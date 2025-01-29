Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.86.

AMD traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.57. 11,530,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,731,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $112.80 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 67,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,020 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 941,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,688,000 after acquiring an additional 35,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 108,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 78,326 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

