Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.68 and last traded at $116.57. 13,194,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 37,813,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Melius lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $191.33 billion, a PE ratio of 105.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.14 and a 200 day moving average of $142.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

