aelf (ELF) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.22 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $251.54 million and $10.22 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000615 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000303 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 996,447,100 coins and its circulating supply is 738,685,506 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

