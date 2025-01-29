AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 5,014,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 18,054,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 315.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

