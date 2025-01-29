Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$112.08 and traded as high as C$129.55. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at C$129.50, with a volume of 644,186 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.00.

The company has a market cap of C$64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$118.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$112.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.4966052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.94, for a total transaction of C$2,378,852.00. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.15, for a total transaction of C$1,161,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 124,616 shares of company stock worth $14,417,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

