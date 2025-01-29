AI Companions (AIC) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

AI Companions (AIC) traded up 55.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. AI Companions has a market capitalization of $276.50 million and $10.70 million worth of AI Companions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Companions token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AI Companions has traded up 104.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AI Companions

AI Companions’ genesis date was September 8th, 2024. AI Companions’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for AI Companions is aivcompanions.com. AI Companions’ official Twitter account is @aiv_companions.

AI Companions Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Companions (AIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AI Companions has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 749,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of AI Companions is 0.18128424 USD and is up 70.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $8,129,498.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aivcompanions.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Companions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Companions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Companions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

