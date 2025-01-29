Aion Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Aion has a market cap of $1.04 million and $501.55 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00067836 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00008684 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00005760 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00000977 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000054 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,734.81 or 0.46885020 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

