Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Down 64.2% in January

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the December 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. 60,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,078. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Air France-KLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM has an average rating of “Hold”.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

