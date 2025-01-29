Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.48 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48, Zacks reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.230-9.430 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $97.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $94.35 and a 1 year high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 321.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.90.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

