Allen Capital Group LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 28.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $440.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.75 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.60. The firm has a market cap of $191.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

