Allen Capital Group LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 111.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,275 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,570,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 99,031 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 530,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 74,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 37,998 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

