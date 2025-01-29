Allen Capital Group LLC Has $8.90 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 1.1% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

