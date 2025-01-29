Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $278.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.56. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $304.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64.

Insider Activity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.91 million. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 5,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $1,309,864.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,797,302.40. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $3,093,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,372 shares of company stock worth $5,634,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.61.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

