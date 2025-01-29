Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Trading Up 22.5% – Time to Buy?

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 22.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.85. 131,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 207,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.94.
Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Alpha Teknova
Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.
