AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $417,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $2,828,000. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.84.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $398.31 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.13, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,775,792.65. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 617,886 shares of company stock valued at $212,451,751 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

