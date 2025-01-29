ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the December 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LGRO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.66. 7,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,654. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.15 million, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.29.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.0308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF

The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector.

