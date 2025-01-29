Altria Group (MO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter. Altria Group has set its FY24 guidance at $5.07-5.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.070-5.150 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Altria Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MO opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average of $52.26.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.92%.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

