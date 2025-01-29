AMCIL Limited (AMH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on February 25th

AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 27th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.
AMCIL Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 14.21.
About AMCIL
