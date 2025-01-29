AMCIL Limited (AMH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on February 25th

AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 27th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

AMCIL Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 14.21.

About AMCIL

Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. Amcil Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

