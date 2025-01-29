Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Ameren by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,906,507.65. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

NYSE:AEE opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

