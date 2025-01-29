Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Ameren by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,906,507.65. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Ameren Stock Performance
NYSE:AEE opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.48.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
