American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

American Business Bank Stock Performance

Shares of AMBZ stock remained flat at $43.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. American Business Bank has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $394.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

