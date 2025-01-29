American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
American Business Bank Stock Performance
Shares of AMBZ stock remained flat at $43.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. American Business Bank has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $394.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71.
About American Business Bank
