Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,381,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 487,727 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 0.9% of Swedbank AB’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Swedbank AB owned 0.68% of Analog Devices worth $718,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. This trade represents a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,029,300 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.70.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.57 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.85%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

