Analyzing Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) & Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA)

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Iveda Solutions has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Appian has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Iveda Solutions and Appian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Appian 1 5 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Appian has a consensus target price of $40.17, suggesting a potential upside of 9.03%. Given Appian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Appian is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Appian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions -61.38% -64.43% -43.88% Appian -14.88% -532.05% -10.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Appian shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Appian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Appian”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions $6.50 million 1.56 -$3.23 million ($1.62) -2.35 Appian $545.36 million 5.77 -$111.44 million ($1.22) -30.20

Iveda Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Appian. Appian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iveda Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Appian beats Iveda Solutions on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices, and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform, and IvedaXpress, a system for pre-existing IP cameras and AI analytics for servers and IT department. In addition, the company offers Iveda Smart UVC, an AI vent for irradiating UV light and Iveda drone to perform certain functions from an aerial view. Further, it offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices, as well as provides utility cabin, IoT sensors and devices and LAN switch products. The company serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes. The company also offers professional and customer support services. It serves to financial services, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, telecommunications, and transportation industries. Appian Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

