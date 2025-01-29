Analyzing i-80 Gold (IAUX) and Its Peers

i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare i-80 Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.
Risk and Volatility
i-80 Gold has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i-80 Gold’s peers have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares i-80 Gold and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|i-80 Gold
|$54.91 million
|-$65.20 million
|-1.53
|i-80 Gold Competitors
|$1.67 billion
|-$71.11 million
|-19.52
Insider and Institutional Ownership
61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares i-80 Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|i-80 Gold
|-231.43%
|-21.18%
|-12.67%
|i-80 Gold Competitors
|-59.17%
|4.75%
|3.73%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for i-80 Gold and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|i-80 Gold
|0
|3
|0
|1
|2.50
|i-80 Gold Competitors
|1167
|3717
|4533
|131
|2.38
i-80 Gold currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 536.36%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 29.20%. Given i-80 Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe i-80 Gold is more favorable than its peers.
Summary
i-80 Gold beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
i-80 Gold Company Profile
i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.
