Analyzing Rectitude (NASDAQ:RECT) & CompX International (NYSE:CIX)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CompX International and Rectitude”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompX International $161.30 million 1.90 $22.59 million $1.52 16.35 Rectitude $30.69 million 2.98 $2.49 million N/A N/A

CompX International has higher revenue and earnings than Rectitude.

Profitability

This table compares CompX International and Rectitude’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompX International 12.48% 11.51% 10.52% Rectitude N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Summary

7.5% of CompX International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CompX International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

CompX International beats Rectitude on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc. manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines. This segment serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and other industries. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, steering wheels, and billet aluminum accessories; dash panels, LED indicators, and wire harnesses; and grab handles, pin cleats, and related hardware and accessories primarily for ski/wakeboard and performance boats, as well as for the recreational marine and other industries. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CompX International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of NL Industries, Inc.

About Rectitude

Rectitude Holdings Ltd is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites. Rectitude Holdings Ltd is based in SINGAPORE.

