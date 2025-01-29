Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 777.8% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHCHY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.46. 8,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,542. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. Anhui Conch Cement has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.28.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

