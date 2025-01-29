Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 777.8% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.
