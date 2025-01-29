Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHYGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 777.8% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AHCHY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.46. 8,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,542. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. Anhui Conch Cement has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.28.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

