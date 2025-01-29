ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ANIP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.12. 91,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,069. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.49 and a beta of 0.73. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $418,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,617,769.72. This represents a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 33,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $1,941,563.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,478,220.22. This trade represents a 8.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,556. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,843 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 58,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23,259.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 568,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,907,000 after purchasing an additional 565,910 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,101,000 after acquiring an additional 340,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 536,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

