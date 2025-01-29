Applied Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Applied Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 6.2% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,969,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,899,000 after acquiring an additional 197,681 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,526,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,444,000 after acquiring an additional 60,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 369,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 901,009 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

