Applied Capital LLC Has $502,000 Holdings in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXUV)

Applied Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXUV – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Finally, FMB Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $19,032,000.

Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF stock opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38.

