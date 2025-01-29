Aptose Biosciences Inc. Reports Results from Special Shareholder Meeting

On January 27, 2025, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) held a Special Meeting of its shareholders to address key matters. The meeting saw shareholders voting on various proposals, with positive outcomes across the board.

One of the significant proposals, Proposal No. 1 for a Reverse Stock Split, was approved by the shareholders. This involved amending the Corporation’s Articles of Incorporation to allow the board of directors to implement a reverse stock split at a ratio ranging between 10-to-1 and 30-to-1. The specific ratio within this range will be determined at the discretion of the Board. The results of the vote indicated 17,427,255 votes in favor (81.25%), 3,965,788 votes against (18.49%), and 55,115 abstentions, with 2 broker non-votes present.

In addition, Proposal No. 2 for Meeting Adjournment was also approved. This resolution permits the adjournment of the meeting if deemed necessary to solicit more proxies, particularly in case there are insufficient votes to approve Proposal No. 1. The voting results for Proposal No. 2 showed 16,397,171 votes in favor (76.45%), 4,874,696 votes against (22.73%), and 176,292 abstentions, with 1 broker non-vote recorded.

Following the successful meeting, Aptose Biosciences Inc. duly signed and submitted this report on January 28, 2025, with William G. Rice, Ph.D., the Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the company, authorizing the report.

These positive voting outcomes reflect the ongoing commitment of Aptose Biosciences Inc. to ensuring transparent and efficient decision-making processes for the benefit of its shareholders and the company’s future endeavors.

For additional information, read Aptose Biosciences's 8K filing here.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

