Aramark (ARMK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.001.

Aramark has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years. Aramark has a payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aramark to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aramark from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

