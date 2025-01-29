Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 241 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.4% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 829.8% in the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 943.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Broadcom by 1,076.5% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total transaction of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $207.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.53 and its 200 day moving average is $180.81. The company has a market cap of $972.85 billion, a PE ratio of 169.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.43 and a 1 year high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 192.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

