Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 116,899 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 69,666 shares.The stock last traded at $11.02 and had previously closed at $11.00.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition Co. II

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 101,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.16% of Ares Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company which engages in effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination. The company was founded on March 15, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

