Arnold M. Baskies Purchases 5,000 Shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 5,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $14,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,400. This trade represents a 4.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anixa Biosciences Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ANIX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,639. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 170.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 42,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

