Artesian Resources Co. (ARTNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on February 21st

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.3014 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Artesian Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Artesian Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 57.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Artesian Resources to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.24. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

