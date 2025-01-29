Artur Bergman Sells 31,551 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 31,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $325,290.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,394,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,993,542.16. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Artur Bergman sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Artur Bergman sold 8,049 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $80,811.96.

On Monday, December 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Artur Bergman sold 3,400 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $40,834.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Artur Bergman sold 29,641 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $297,002.82.

On Monday, December 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 29,858 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $300,670.06.

On Monday, November 18th, Artur Bergman sold 16,922 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $105,762.50.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Artur Bergman sold 49,178 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $396,866.46.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Fastly’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered Fastly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fastly from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 16,131 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 151,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 139,520 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

