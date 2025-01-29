Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.04 per share and revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by ($0.23). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of ABG stock opened at $273.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.19. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $195.09 and a 12-month high of $277.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.02 and a 200-day moving average of $242.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
