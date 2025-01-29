ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37), Zacks reports. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. ASML updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded up $30.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $714.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,324. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $715.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $778.53. The firm has a market cap of $281.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47. ASML has a 52 week low of $645.45 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $946.60.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.