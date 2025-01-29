Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Update

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Aspen Pharmacare Price Performance
APNHY stock remained flat at $9.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. 134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. Aspen Pharmacare has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile
