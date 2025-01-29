Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Update

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Aspen Pharmacare Price Performance

APNHY stock remained flat at $9.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. 134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. Aspen Pharmacare has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

