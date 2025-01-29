Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $265.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Aspen Technology traded as high as $263.64 and last traded at $263.40, with a volume of 327294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $255.16.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AZPN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AZPN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology
Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.28 and a 200-day moving average of $233.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -455.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76.
Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aspen Technology
Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aspen Technology
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.