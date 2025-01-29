Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,173 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 110.3% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. This represents a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total transaction of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,378,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,595,351.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $600.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $634.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $634.55. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $557.29 and a 1-year high of $714.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.