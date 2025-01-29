Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMT stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0531 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

