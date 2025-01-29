Asset Dedication LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.52.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.0 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $112.26 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $203.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day moving average of $100.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

